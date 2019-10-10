Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chesnot/Getty Images
Amazon Music now streams tunes to your Apple TV

It's the second big music service in days to reach Apple's media hub.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
16m ago in Services
Chesnot/Getty Images

Spotify isn't the only large music service to launch on Apple TV this week. Amazon Music is now available on Apple's media box in 13 countries, including the US, UK, Canada and Australia. Pair the app through your browser and you can listen to Prime Music or Music Unlimited in the living room even if you're in an otherwise Apple-centric household. You'll have access to all your purchased and imported music, complete with (increasingly common) synced lyrics.

The timing is certainly convenient for Amazon, which now has a direct answer to Spotify's app. However, it also underscores Apple's (slightly) more liberal approach to competing music services as of late, including Siri integration with Spotify. Even if that's not entirely voluntary, the end result is the same -- you don't have to be an Apple Music or iTunes aficionado to easily stream songs on an Apple TV.

Source: Amazon Day One, Amazon
In this article: amazon, amazon music, apple, apple tv, gear, internet, music, services, streaming
