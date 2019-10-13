Latest in Gear

Image credit: Cherlynn Low/Engadget
Samsung's Galaxy Fold Premier Service debuts in the US

Your foldable phone is getting the red carpet treatment.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
3h ago in Mobile
Cherlynn Low/Engadget

Did you buy the updated Galaxy Fold now that it's finally available? You now have the posh support to go with it. Samsung has launched its Galaxy Fold Premiere Service in the US, offering all of the foldable phone's buyers dedicated support through video chat (through the Members app) or conventional voice calls. If you're in the right location, you can also get in-person tutorials.

Premiere Service also includes a discount on the first replacement for the folding screen, lowering it to $149 whether you visit specified service locations or get an expedited mail-in. You might need it, too, given that tests have suggested the inner screen might not last as long as Samsung estimates.

The extra support is, unofficially, an acknowledgment that the Fold is both experimental and very expensive tech. You'd likely expect Samsung to coddle you when you've spent $1,980 on a phone that will be just as obsolete as anything else in a few years. At the same time, it could make all the difference if you're willing to live on the cutting edge but want a stronger safety net if things go awry.

Via: SamMobile
Source: Samsung
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company.
