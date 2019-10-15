Google's Nest Mini speaker has upgraded sound and a wall mount

There are some under-the-hood convenience upgrades as well. A faster processor can process Assistant requests sooner. Ultrasound, meanwhile, helps the Mini both make voices more audible over noise and light up volume controls when you get close. The speaker is even more eco-friendly, with a top made from plastic bottles and a body that's 35 percent recycled plastic.

The Nest Mini will be available on October 22nd in black (Charcoal), white (Chalk), pink (Coral) and a new blue shade (Sky) for the same $49 as its predecessor. This won't address every gripe about the Home Mini -- there's still no 3.5mm jack, and it won't include tricks like the new Echo Dot's alarm clock. If you just wanted Google to improve basics like sound quality and responsiveness, though, this might be a welcome upgrade.