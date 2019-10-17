Latest in Gear

Image credit: Arturia

Arturia's Analog Lab VST is now just $99

The half price deal runs until November.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
1h ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Arturia

Arturia has made a name for itself with its reasonably-priced and easy-to-use synths and MIDI keyboards, now it's offering its popular Analog Lab VST for a bargain price, as well. Reduced to $99 from $199, the virtual studio gives you 6,500 presets, built-in effects, splits, multis and even a live mode, plus a sound store packed with thousands of presets from artists and genres, too.

It's not quite as robust as the Arturia V collection, but it's certainly more approachable. If you're an existing Arturia customer you might even be able to get it for less than $99 if you're upgrading from Analog Lab Lite, which comes as standard with some of the brand's entry level MIDI controllers. Jump to it, though, as this limited time offer ends November 3rd.

Source: Arturia
In this article: Analog Lab, Arturia, av, deal, discount, entertainment, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, MIDI, services, synth
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Sony's self-driving 'Sociable Cart' delivers mixed-reality inside, ads outside

Sony's self-driving 'Sociable Cart' delivers mixed-reality inside, ads outside

View
Ford teams up with charging companies to form the FordPass Network

Ford teams up with charging companies to form the FordPass Network

View
Olympus' OM-D E-M5 Mark III camera is small and shoots fast

Olympus' OM-D E-M5 Mark III camera is small and shoots fast

View
Apple confirms 50 percent of iPhones have upgraded to iOS 13

Apple confirms 50 percent of iPhones have upgraded to iOS 13

View
Samsung will fix bug that lets any fingerprint unlock a Galaxy S10

Samsung will fix bug that lets any fingerprint unlock a Galaxy S10

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr