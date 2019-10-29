Latest in Gear

Google’s .new shortcut now works with sites like Spotify and Microsoft

Soon, anyone will be able to register a .new domain.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago in Internet
Last year, Google introduced .new shortcuts that made it easier to create a new Google Doc, Sheet, Slide, Site or Form -- simply enter the file type you wish to create into your browser and tack .new onto the end. Last week, Google brought the feature to Calendar, and now it's expanding it to other sites like Spotify. Soon, any company or organization will be able to register a .new domain to help their users start tasks faster.

Today, Google shared 10 .new domains. Spotify claimed Playlists.new, which lets users create new playlists quickly. Medium has Story.new, which gets you writing faster, and Sell.new is a shortcut of eBay sellers. Microsoft, OpenTable and Cisco Webex have their own variations. The domains aren't all available immediately, but they will be rolling out on an ongoing basis.

If you're already dreaming up your own .new shortcuts, you can apply for a .new domain beginning on December 2nd. Through January 14th, trademark owners can register their trademarked .new domains. According to The Verge, at some point in 2020, anyone will be able to register a .new domain, without having to apply. Of course, Google says the domain will be secure and served over HTTPS.

Update 10/29/19 11:35AM ET: Google initially revealed 13 .new domains but scaled the number back to 10. The .new domains are not all available immediately but will be rolling out on an ongoing basis.

Source: Google
Coverage: The Verge
In this article: .new, browser, business, domain, ebay, gear, google, internet, medium, microsoft, opentable, playlist, register, shortcut, spotify, trademark, Webex
