Microsoft's 'most-limited' Xbox One controller will cost $100

As Microsoft prepares for a "global celebration of everything Xbox" X019 event scheduled to take place in London next month, it's including a limited edition treat for those who like to combine fashion and gaming. This special edition gamepad sports an Aquabrush camouflage print made by DPM Studio, which is a division of the London streetwear brand Maharishi.

Usually their exclusive drops come in the form of sneakers or jackets, but the DPM X019 Exclusive controller gets the nod for a 1,000 units-and-then-they're-gone run, on sale for $100 US. The design is said to include references to iconic local landmarks and celebrate the rich culture of the UK.