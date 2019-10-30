LG G8X ThinQ review: More screens aren't always better

Here's the big picture: LG doesn't love the idea of foldable phones that are basically just tablets that bend in half. Maybe that's why, out of all the apps I've run on the G8X and its little buddy screen, only one -- Chrome -- can be set to run across both displays. In fairness to LG, though, Chrome works well enough when used like this. Problem is, because of the requisite hinge connecting both screens, there's about half an inch of dead space between them. It's unappealing, to say the least.

That's not a problem per se, but it does sort of fly in the face of what I'd want out of a device like this. Part of the appeal of foldables and other multiscreen phones is that I could choose to use all that extra screen space to do the things I want more easily, like reading or watching videos that really shine with more room.

Instead, the G8X and its second screen generally act like two smartphones attached at the proverbial hip. Because both screens are devoted to displaying one app at a time, multitasking can be pretty great here. Over the past week, I've usually had Gmail parked on one screen while the other played host to either Slack or Google Calendar. And when the workday was finally over, I'd use the two displays to read books in the Kindle app while searching for the right soundtrack in Spotify. Situations like this that benefit from multiple displays aren't hard to come by, but during my time with the G8X, none of them seemed to come up organically. I felt like I had to concoct reasons to run apps on the second screen simply because it was there, not because it made my life any better.