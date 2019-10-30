Spotify's family plan now comes with a standalone kids' app

The app follows several other features implemented by Spotify to lure customers to its Premium Family offering, such as parental controls, a family settings hub and Family Mix playlists. While an individual Spotify Premium account -- which lets customers listen to music on just one device at a time -- is available for $9.99 per month, the Family plan is priced at $14.99 and permits up to six accounts. This new kids-centric feature will no doubt make the slightly pricier option more attractive to parents.

Spotify Kids launches today in Ireland for a beta test period, although it will roll out to other countries where Spotify Premium Family is available in the coming months. The app arrives with 80 playlists and around 6,000 songs, which will increase over time.