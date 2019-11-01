NVIDIA G-Sync comes to LG OLED TVs this week

Beginning this week, a firmware update will be pushed to LG OLEDs to allow G-Sync support. It'll be available on this year's E9 (65 and 55 inches), C9 (77, 65 and 55 inches) and B9 (65 and 55 inches) models. LG says the firmware will arrive in Northern America first before rolling out to Europe, Asia, Latin America, Africa and the Middle East by the end of the year.

Support for G-Sync should make games look smoother, with reduced response times for a more immersive playing experience. LG also promises the firmware will reduce flicker, tearing and stuttering when playing PC games.

To take advantage of the G-Sync feature, you'll need a PC with a NVIDIA GeForce RTX or GeForce GTX 16-Series graphics card. NVIDIA will be releasing a new GeForce Game Ready Driver to enable the connection of compatible LG TVs to PCs with the selected cards via HDMI. Bringing the two together should enable a refresh rate of 144Hz in 1080p and 120Hz at 1440p for a smooth and snappy gaming experience.