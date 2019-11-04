Apple unveils trailer for TV+ movie 'The Banker' with Samuel L. Jackson

Based on a true story, The Banker tells the tale of Bernard Garr and Joe Morris, respectively played by Mackie and Jackson (who are teaming back up after their Marvel Cinematic Universe exploits). The entrepreneurs developed a bold plan to create a real estate and finance empire during the '50s and '60s, with the aim of helping other African Americans pursue the American dream.

Following the path of The Elephant Queen and Hala, The Banker will hit theaters before Apple TV+. Apple will give it a limited theatrical release starting December 6 to qualify it for awards consideration. It should be available to stream in January.