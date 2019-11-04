Corsair's K95 Platinum mechanical keyboard is on sale for $130

If you're in the market for a mechanical keyboard, you might want to cast your eye in the direction of the Corsair K95 RGB Platinum. The peripheral can retail for $200, but it's on sale on Amazon now for $130.
Sponsored Links
The K95 has much in common with Corsair's K70 MK.2 mechanical keyboard, which is selling for $120. For an extra $10, the K95 adds six dedicated macro keys. It also boasts Cherry MX Speed key switches with 1.2-millimeter actuation, 8MB of profile storage for three distinct profiles, an aluminum frame and a lighting bar.
While many gaming-focused mechanical keyboards can be gaudy, the K95 Platinum can be a somewhat tasteful addition to your desk. It's currently the cheapest Amazon has sold the keyboard for, after offering it for the same price for a spell last November, according to price tracking site Camerlcamelcamel.
Commenting is currently disabled due to technical issues. We apologize for the disruption and are working to bring comments back as soon as possible.