Corsair's K95 Platinum mechanical keyboard is on sale for $130

The K95 has much in common with Corsair's K70 MK.2 mechanical keyboard, which is selling for $120. For an extra $10, the K95 adds six dedicated macro keys. It also boasts Cherry MX Speed key switches with 1.2-millimeter actuation, 8MB of profile storage for three distinct profiles, an aluminum frame and a lighting bar.

While many gaming-focused mechanical keyboards can be gaudy, the K95 Platinum can be a somewhat tasteful addition to your desk. It's currently the cheapest Amazon has sold the keyboard for, after offering it for the same price for a spell last November, according to price tracking site Camerlcamelcamel.