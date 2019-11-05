Google workers demand the company achieves zero emissions by 2030

The workers are also calling for "zero contracts to enable or accelerate the extraction of fossil fuels," linking to a Gizmodo piece pointing out that the tech giant provides automation, cloud and AI services to some of the biggest oil companies in the world. Next, the workers want a plan that provides "zero funding for climate-denying or -delaying think tanks, lobbyists and politician." A report published by The Guardian in October details Google's "substantial" contributions to climate change deniers. The recipients reportedly include the Competitive Enterprise Institute (CEI), which was instrumental in getting the administration to withdraw from the Paris climate change agreement.

Finally, the workers are demanding a strategy that has "zero collaboration with entities enabling the incarceration, surveillance, displacement, or oppression of refugees or frontline communities." These demands, they said, were set by workers across the industry. Amazon workers published an open letter with similar conditions back in April, which also called for the e-commerce giant to do better when it comes to climate-related issues.

The Google workers closed their letter with: