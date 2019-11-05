Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: UPS
save
Save
share

CVS starts delivering prescriptions to homes via UPS drones

It could help people who can't visit the pharmacy themselves.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
23m ago in Robots
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

UPS

It didn't take long for UPS and CVS to start delivering prescriptions by drone. The two have confirmed that they completed their first paid home deliveries of prescriptions, hauling medicine to two homes (one of which was a retirement community) in Cary, North Carolina on November 1st. The drones flew autonomously and lowered the packages to the ground with a cable and winch, although there was a human operator ready to take control.

This isn't the first paid delivery of any kind from UPS. The company has a deal to shuttle medical samples between WakeMed facilities in Raleigh. That's a commercial arrangement over areas that are under a company's control. Now, it's flying in residential areas and delivering to everyday people. Alphabet's Wing is already delivering medicine as part of a pilot program, but that's limited to over-the-counter medication, gifts and snacks.

It's not exactly a booming business with just two deliveries. However, it's still a significant milestone. The deliveries point to a future where you don't have to travel to the pharmacy, or else wait for a courier truck to make its usual rounds -- you could get the medicine you need within minutes of your supply running out. It also bodes well for mainstream adoption of drone delivery, even if it's likely to be a long while before you can assume your prescription pills will descend from the skies.

Source: UPS Pressroom
In this article: cvs, delivery, delivery drone, drone, gear, health, medicine, robots, tomorrow, ups
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Microsoft Japan’s four-day work week boosted productivity by 40 percent

Microsoft Japan’s four-day work week boosted productivity by 40 percent

View
More than 11,000 scientists declare a ‘climate emergency’

More than 11,000 scientists declare a ‘climate emergency’

View
macOS Catalina: A month with Apple's latest desktop update

macOS Catalina: A month with Apple's latest desktop update

View
Chrome OS officially supports virtual workspaces now

Chrome OS officially supports virtual workspaces now

View
NVIDIA's AI will help USPS handle packages 10 times faster

NVIDIA's AI will help USPS handle packages 10 times faster

View

Commenting is currently disabled due to technical issues. We apologize for the disruption and are working to bring comments back as soon as possible.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr