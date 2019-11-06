Latest in Gear

Image credit: Microsoft
Microsoft tests Quick Search buttons in Windows 10

Get info on weather, movies and news that bit faster.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
1h ago in Personal Computing
Microsoft

Microsoft has made a few small tweaks to the Windows 10 search function, designed to help users get everyday info that bit quicker: Search Home will now have tabs for weather, news, "today in history" and movies at the bottom of the window. The company has also made a few tiny -- and almost imperceptible -- changes to the design for web preview in search results. This is what it looks like now.

Windows 10 search preview

The changes coincide with the latest build of Windows 10 but will appear for users across builds from version 1809 to 20H1. The quick search feature is only available in the US for now, but will be available soon internationally.

Source: Microsoft
