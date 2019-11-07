Engadget giveaway: Win a DiskStation DS218+ NAS courtesy of Synology!

If you've been eyeballing data independence, Synology's DS218+ NAS can help you on your way. You can backup your own data, host a cloud server and even stream personal multi-media files all from your own network-attached storage (NAS) device. This two-bay model has 2GB on-board memory (upgradable to 6GB) and lets you add SATA HDD and SSD drives totaling up to 32TB of internal raw capacity. You can use Synology's Video Station software or install Plex Media Server for real-time 4K video streaming at home and on-the-go.

If you're business minded, the intuitive software packs help you store, collaborate and backup work files for your team across mobile and desktop environments. The DiskStation DS218+ even offers surveillance camera support for recording and monitoring. If you've been meaning to break free from big-name online storage and management platforms, the DS218+ is a great place to start.

