Image credit: Engadget
Is Master & Dynamic’s MW65 worth its asking price?

Rank and review this set of pricey noise-cancelling headphones.
Amber Bouman, @dameright
39m ago in AV
Senior news editor Billy Steele has some serious experience reviewing headphones and earbuds. So when it came to Master & Dynamic's latest luxury headphones, he was pleased to see the same refined design, premium materials and trademark aesthetic details that mark the company's earlier offerings. As the first noise-cancelling headphone set from Master & Dynamic, the MW65 boasts great audio quality and intuitive controls in addition to a lightweight, comfortable fit. But it also comes with a sobering price tag of $499, which kept Billy from scoring it higher than a respectable 88.

If you own or have used the MW65 headphones, how did they shake out for you? Were you impressed by the materials and design details? Does the noise cancellation make the MW65 worth buying over the company's less expensive options? How did the onboard controls work for you? And did you try them with a voice assistant like Siri or Alexa? Share all the details in a user review on our Master & Dynamic MW65 product page! After all, who knows a product better than the users themselves?

Notes: Comments are off for this post; please contribute your thoughts and reviews on our Master & Dynamic MW65 product page!

