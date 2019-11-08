'Desert Bus' video game charity has raised nearly $80,000

For those who don't know, Desert Bus is a never-released game from Penn & Teller's Smoke and Mirrors. Players must drive a virtual bus from Tucson, Arizona, to Las Vegas, Nevada. When they reach their destination, they're awarded one point and asked if they want to make the trip back. This year a team of 60 volunteers will take turns driving the bus back and forth on that eight-hour trip until the donations stop.

Their fellow volunteers will attempt to save them from boredom with song, dance, human pyramids, etc. You can watch it all unfold on Twitch, and you can donate at DesertBus.org. To-date, Desert Bus for Hope has raised more than $4.4 million for Child's Play.