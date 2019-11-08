Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Desert Bus For Hope
save
Save
share

'Desert Bus' video game charity has raised nearly $80,000

In its first five hours!
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
10m ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Desert Bus For Hope

Each year a group of selfless volunteers agrees to play what some call the world's most boring video game for hours on end in an attempt to raise money for the Child's Play hospital charity. Now in its 13th year, the Desert Bus for Hope fundraiser kicked off today. In its first five hours, it has raised nearly $80,000.

For those who don't know, Desert Bus is a never-released game from Penn & Teller's Smoke and Mirrors. Players must drive a virtual bus from Tucson, Arizona, to Las Vegas, Nevada. When they reach their destination, they're awarded one point and asked if they want to make the trip back. This year a team of 60 volunteers will take turns driving the bus back and forth on that eight-hour trip until the donations stop.

Their fellow volunteers will attempt to save them from boredom with song, dance, human pyramids, etc. You can watch it all unfold on Twitch, and you can donate at DesertBus.org. To-date, Desert Bus for Hope has raised more than $4.4 million for Child's Play.

Source: Desert Bus for Hope
In this article: av, boring, charity, childs play, desert bus, desert bus for hope, fundraiser, game, gaming, hospital, internet, medicine, penn and teller, twitch, video game
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Stadia hits Google's Play Store ahead of its debut this month

Stadia hits Google's Play Store ahead of its debut this month

View
Volkswagen begins pre-production of its ID.3 EV in China

Volkswagen begins pre-production of its ID.3 EV in China

View
Behringer unveils a Roland TB-303 clone

Behringer unveils a Roland TB-303 clone

View
Netflix is dropping support for older Samsung smart TVs in December

Netflix is dropping support for older Samsung smart TVs in December

View
'Death Stranding' for PC will come to both Epic Games Store and Steam

'Death Stranding' for PC will come to both Epic Games Store and Steam

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr