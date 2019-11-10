Korg Minilogue XD update adds key triggers for synth sequences

We really liked Korg's Minilogue XD synth for its blend of power with a relatively affordable price, but there were some omissions that prevented it from living up to its creative potential. Thankfully, Korg appears to have tackled many of those gripes at once. The music giant has released a 2.0 firmware update for the Minilogue XD that delivers considerably more control, most notably key triggers for the sequencer. You can create a sequence and transpose it anywhere on the keyboard with a single note -- in other words, you can dramatically alter the sound of a sequence on the fly.