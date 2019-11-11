Katamari creator's friend-making game 'Wattam' arrives December 17th

Ready to once again dive into the weird-but-welcoming mind of Katamari Damacy creator Keita Takahashi? You won't have to wait too much longer. Funomena and Annapurna Interactive have finally nailed down a release date for the friendship-focused Wattam, and now expect to release it on PS4 and PC (through the Epic Games Store) on December 17th. It's available for pre-order on Epic's store now for a discounted $17, and you should see a similar discount for the PS4 when it reaches the PlayStation Store. The game is eventually coming to Steam, although there's no date for that just yet.