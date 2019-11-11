Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Funomena/Annapurna Interactive
Katamari creator's friend-making game 'Wattam' arrives December 17th

It'll be available on the PS4 as well as the Epic Game Store on PCs.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
Ready to once again dive into the weird-but-welcoming mind of Katamari Damacy creator Keita Takahashi? You won't have to wait too much longer. Funomena and Annapurna Interactive have finally nailed down a release date for the friendship-focused Wattam, and now expect to release it on PS4 and PC (through the Epic Games Store) on December 17th. It's available for pre-order on Epic's store now for a discounted $17, and you should see a similar discount for the PS4 when it reaches the PlayStation Store. The game is eventually coming to Steam, although there's no date for that just yet.

However you play, the concept is the same. You're a green, cube-shaped mayor whose quest is to reconnect the community by performing various (and frequently strange) helpful activities to win them over, such as helping a balloon get over its fear of heights. It's a deliberate contrast to the conflict-driven games that dominate the landscape, and arguably a relief in a world where division and hatred appear to be on the rise.

Via: Eurogamer
Source: Annapurna Interactive (Twitter), Epic Games Store
Coverage: PlayStation Blog
