'Star Wars' on Disney+ reignites the Han-Greedo fan drama

This cut has Han and Greedo shooting at each other at the same time, as in a later edit, but it now has Greedo saying something (some say it sounds like "maclunkey") right before the blaster exchange. The change isn't horribly jarring unless you're paying attention to it, but it does raise questions about why it's included in the first place. Was Greedo threatening Han, or making a last-moment plea for mercy?

Either way, it's safe to say that Disney is once more embroiled in the dispute over Star Wars edits, whether it wanted to be or not. Not that there was much choice -- re-releasing the original theatrical cuts could take a lot of time and effort, and that's only if Lucas put aside his distaste for the initial versions. Disney+ was virtually guaranteed to release more recent edits, and it was just a question of which ones.