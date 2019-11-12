Twitter makes it easier to follow things you like

Hot takes? Always. Hot topics? Brand new.



Now you can follow specific topics to discover the Tweets you care about. pic.twitter.com/3tVBRFuTYd — Twitter (@Twitter) November 11, 2019

The company's announcement says following topics will show you tweets "from a whole host of accounts that are experts, fans or just tend to talk about that thing a lot on Twitter." It looks like you'll see those tweets in your timeline, and they're marked so you know you didn't accidentally follow random accounts. Unfortunately, it's still not clear if the platform will ensure that you won't get low-quality tweets that are only slightly connected to the subject you want to monitor.

You'll also be able to manage topics from your menu or your timeline. From there, you can unfollow topics or find new ones to track.