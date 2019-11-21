Tesla unveils its Cybertruck, with a price starting at $39,900

The design, as you can see, is anything but traditional. Tesla's design language is evident throughout and while it might not appeal to mainstream truck buyers, the Tesla crowd and those looking to haul things while reducing their carbon footprint will probably be happy to drive something that signals to the world they that care about the Earth -- and might be from the future, or at least a movie set in the future.

The starting price for this electric truck is going to be $39,900, and Tesla is taking pre-orders now. The sub-$40k model comes with RWD, a single motor and has the EPA-estimated 250+ miles of range, while a dual-motor AWD option ups the range to 300+ for an extra $10,000, and adding yet another $10k gets you a tri-motor AWD Cybertruck with the max towing capacity and range for just under $70,000. Self-driving features, of course, are a $7,000 option.

Production is scheduled to begin in "late 2021," with the tri-motor option likely waiting until 2022.

In a final bit of showmanship, Musk said Tesla also made an electric ATV. A rider drove it into the truck's bed, showing off both the adaptive suspension's ability to tilt back and ease loading, as well the truck's ability to charge the similarly-styled vehicle. We didn't hear whether or not the ATV will be an option.

Earlier in the day Musk tweeted that the truck's design was inspired by the Lotus Esprit S1 from the James Bond film, The Spy Who Loved Me. In the movie, the vehicle turned into a submarine. Sadly, the Cybertruck does not have that capability.

Tesla's pickup will enter an oddly crowded field with potential competition coming from startups Rivian and Bollinger. Meanwhile, Ford has hinted at electrified trucks on the horizon, and earlier today GM's CEO confirmed plans to develop an electric truck by 2021. In fact, with every vehicle unveiling, Tesla's competition gets larger as more traditional automakers begin rolling out their own EVs.

Developing.