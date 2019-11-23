Tesla already has 146,000 deposits for its Cybertruck

For context, the Model 3 had 232,000 deposits within the first day after its debut. The gap is narrow, all things considered -- the Model 3 was supposed to be the relatively affordable, ubiquitous EV where the Cybertruck is both higher-priced and targeted at a more specific audience. This is helped by a much lower $100 deposit versus the $1,000 needed for the Model 3, mind you.

It's also important to stress that these are deposits, not absolute commitments to buy the Cybertruck. Tesla wound up refunding a significant portion of Model 3 deposits from customers that either didn't want to wait or lost interest. A lot can happen between now and the Cybertruck's late 2021 production window, and we wouldn't be surprised if some of those 146,000 back away.