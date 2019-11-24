Anova's Nano sous vide bundle is $70 off at Amazon

If you need more power, the 1,000-watt Precision Cooker is on sale for $149 -- a savings of $50. And if you prefer to just get the Nano on its own, you can do so for $79. That sale price is a $20 discount over the regular rate.

We recommended the Nano twice in this year's Holiday Gift Guide. Thanks to Bluetooth connectivity, you can control and monitor the cooking process without having to venture into the kitchen. The Anova app will also alert you when time is up, so you can proceed to the next step if needed (like searing). There are controls on the device too, so you can certainly adjust things manually as you see fit. Personally, I think sous vide is the best way to cook a steak (and searing afterwards), as it allows you to get the perfect temperature without overcooking. It's also great for perfectly cooked chicken, soft-boiled eggs and more.

These prices are available at Amazon until 11:59PM PT (2:59AM ET) on December 2nd.

