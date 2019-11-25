Bitmoji's custom clothing makes your avatar more true to life

To help spur adoption, Snap is also offering a 20 percent discount on real-world Bitmoji Merch (such as shirts and mugs) through the holidays.

This concept of detailed personalization isn't new. However, it might give you a reason to stick with Bitmoji, Snapchat or both if you want a character that better reflects who you are. There's certainly no shortage of competition when Facebook is getting into the game. You probably aren't going to switch services just to get a more personal avatar, but Snap likely doesn't want to take that risk by letting its Bitmoji lag behind.