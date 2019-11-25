Huawei's answer to the iPad Pro is the 10.8-inch MatePad Pro

As we mentioned before, the MatePad Pro does strongly resemble an iPad Pro, especially with the keyboard attached. On top of that, Huawei elected to digress from its regular MediaPad tablet naming scheme, going with the MatePad laptop moniker instead.

It weighs about the same as the 11-inch iPad Pro (460 grams), but it's a bit thicker at 7.2mm compared to 5.9mm. Other specs include Huawei's Kirin 990 processor and Android 10-based EMUI 10, so it likely wouldn't have the Google Play store for international versions. It's got a 13-megapixel main camera, 7,250 mAh battery with 40W wired fast charging (15W wireless charging), quad Harman Kardon speakers, and a 5-microphone array.

With 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage, it'll start at 3,299 yuan (about $470) in a metallic version (no stylus and keyboard), and will cost 4,999 yuan ($710) with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, with the stylus and keyboard included. There's no word yet on whether it'll come to the US or Europe.