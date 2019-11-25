Latest in Gear

Image credit:
save
Save
share

Target will give you a $200 gift card if you buy any iPhone 11 on Black Friday

The offer is available Friday through Sunday.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago in Mobile
Comments
100 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Buy an iPhone 11 at Target this Black Friday (thru Sunday), and the retailer will throw in a $200 gift card. The deal also applies to the iPhone 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, XS and XS Max, activated on Verizon (Engadget's parent company) or AT&T. That's a solid deal on the newest iPhones, as well as last year's XS and XS Max models. Plus, the $200 could give the rest of your holiday shopping a nice boost.

All of the models mentioned -- the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, XS and XS Max -- received high scores and praise when we reviewed them. From the beginning, the iPhone 11 has offered more power for less money, and with this discount, it's even more power for your buck.

Even though the XS and XS Max are a year old, as we've said before, they are future proof, so you probably won't need to upgrade for a while. Those models represent Apple at the top of its hardware game and are still great devices.

Target previewed this discount earlier this year, when it offered the same $200 gift card deal on November 8th and 9th. If you missed it then, you'll have another chance this weekend. Of course, there will be plenty of other hardware on sale at Target this Black Friday.

Verizon owns Engadget's parent company, Verizon Media. Rest assured, Verizon has no control over our coverage. Engadget remains editorially independent.

In this article: att, black friday, blackfriday2019, business, deal, discount, engadgetdeals, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, gift card, hgg2019, iphone 11, iphone 11 pro, iphone 11 pro max, iphone xs, iphone xs max, mobile, sale, target, thebuyersguide, verizon
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
100 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The Engadget staff on 'The Man in the High Castle' finale

The Engadget staff on 'The Man in the High Castle' finale

View
Intel teams with MediaTek to create 5G modems for PCs

Intel teams with MediaTek to create 5G modems for PCs

View
Hisense's new ULED 4K TVs will come with Roku built in

Hisense's new ULED 4K TVs will come with Roku built in

View
Huawei teams with Devialet on a $300 smart speaker for China

Huawei teams with Devialet on a $300 smart speaker for China

View
Huawei's answer to the iPad Pro is the 10.8-inch MatePad Pro

Huawei's answer to the iPad Pro is the 10.8-inch MatePad Pro

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr