Image credit: Netflix
What's on TV this week: 'The Irishman'

Also new this week: 'Servant,' 'Broken,' and 'Harley Quinn.'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
48m ago in AV
Netflix

This week Netflix's biggest movie yet comes to various small screens, as it streams Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, starring Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and many more. Also on Netflix, a new investigative documentary series, Broken, "exposes the unknown fraud, corruption and negligence behind some of the world's most popular merchandise." First up: vapes, dressers, recycling and makeup.

Apple TV+ and Disney+ are also delivering more episodes from their various series, while Apple TV+ is bringing its first addition since launch with the premiere episode of M Night Shyamalan's thriller series Servant. Finally, DC Universe is wrapping up this season of Titans and launching its latest series, Harley Quinn. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray & Games

  • Hustlers (VOD)
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (VOD)
  • RoboCop (Limited Edition)
  • Angel Has Fallen (4K)
  • Gas Guzzlers Extreme (PS4)
  • Pine (Switch)
  • Monster Jam Steel Titans (Switch)
  • Five Nights at Freddy's (PS4 - 11/29)
  • Gris (PS4)
  • Golazo! (PS4, Xbox One)

Monday

  • The Good Doctor, ABC, 10 PM
  • Bluff City Law (season finale), NBC, 10 PM
  • Bull, CBS, 10 PM

Tuesday

  • Mike Birbiglia: The New One, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Zona Rosa (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Super Monsters Save Christmas, Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Flash, CW, 8 PM
  • The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
  • NCIS, CBS, 8 PM
  • The Resident, Fox, 8 PM
  • Bless This Mess, ABC, 8:30 PM
  • Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Opry, NBC, 9 PM
  • Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, HBO, 9 PM
  • Moonshiners, Discovery, 9 PM
  • Arrow, CW, 9 PM
  • Empire, Fox, 9 PM
  • The Purge, USA, 9 PM
  • Inside the NFL, Showtime, 9 PM
  • FBI, CBS, 9 PM
  • Dolly Parton: Here She Comes Again!, ABC, 10 PM
  • Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season, HBO, 10 PM
  • Treadstone, USA, 10 PM
  • Emergence, ABC, 10 PM
  • NCIS: NO, CBS, 10 PM

Wednesday

  • Castle Rock, Hulu, 3 AM
  • Broken (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Irishman, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Ellen's Game of Games, NBC, 8 PM
  • All Elite Wrestling, TNT, 8 PM
  • Survivor, CBS, 8 PM
  • WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM
  • NFL: The Grind, Epix, 9 PM
  • Nova, PBS, 9 PM
  • The Oval, BET, 9 PM
  • Almost Family, Fox, 9 PM
  • Seal Team, CBS, 9 PM
  • S.W.A.T., CBS, 10 PM
  • Sistas, BET, 10 PM
  • Crank Yankers, Comedy Central, 10 PM

Thursday

  • Servant (series premiere), Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • Holiday Rush, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Merry Happy Whatever (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Mythomaniac (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Levius (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Cheat, Sundance Now, 3 AM
  • Explained, Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, ABC, 8 PM
  • A Christmas Wish, Lifetime, 8 PM
  • Saints/Falcons, NBC, 8:15 PM
  • Almost Family, Fox, 9 PM
  • Temptation Island, USA, 10 PM

Friday

  • The Movies That Made Us (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Chocolate (series premiere), Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Report, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • Andy Murray: Resurfacing, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show, Amazon Prime 3 AM
  • Atlantics, Netflix, 3 AM
  • I Lost My Body, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Chip & Potato (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
  • See, Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • Snoopy in Space, Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • Ghostwriter, Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • For All Mankind, Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • Helpsters, Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • The Morning Show, Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • The Mandalorian, Disney+, 3 AM
  • Marvel's Hero Project , Disney+, 3 AM
  • The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Disney+, 3 AM
  • Encore!, Disney+, 3 AM
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Disney+, 3 AM
  • Forky Asks A Question, Disney+, 3 AM
  • Sugar Rush: Christmas, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Harley Quinn (series premiere), DC Universe, 9 AM
  • Titans (season finale), DC Universe, 9 AM
  • American Housewife, ABC, 8 PM
  • WWE Smackdown, Fox, 8 PM
  • Fresh Off the Boat, ABC, 8:30 PM
  • Penn & Teller: Fool US, CW, 9 PM
  • A Football Life: Bruce Smith, NFL Network, 10 PM
  • Van Helsing, Syfy, 10 PM
  • Room 104 (season finale), HBO, 11 PM
  • Black Jesus (season finale), Adult Swim, 12 AM

Saturday

  • Texas A&M/LSU college football, ESPN, 7 PM
  • Colorado/Utah college football, ABC, 7:30 PM
  • Oklahoma/Oklahoma State college football, Fox, 8 PM
  • Merry Liddle Christmas, Lifetime, 8 PM
  • Blue Planet Now (season finale), BBC America, 9 PM
  • Arizona/Arizona State college football, ESPN, 10 PM
  • Cal/UCLA college football, FS1, 10:30 PM

Sunday

  • Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Dead Kids, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Patriots/Texans, NBC, 8:15 PM
  • Dublin Murders, Starz, 8 PM
  • Ray Donovan, Showtime, 8 PM
  • Batwoman, CW, 8 PM
  • The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM
  • You Light Up My Christmas, Lifetime, 8 PM
  • Bless the Harts, Fox, 8:30 PM
  • God Friended Me, CBS, 8:30 PM
  • Shameless, Showtime, 9 PM
  • Bob's Burgers, Fox, 9 PM
  • Watchmen, HBO, 9 PM
  • Supergirl, CW, 9 PM
  • Godfather of Harlem (season finale), Epix, 9 PM
  • Family Guy, Fox, 9:30 PM
  • NCIS: LA, CBS, 9:30 PM
  • Silicon Valley, HBO, 10 PM
  • Mr. Robot, USA, 10 PM
  • Madam Secretary, CBS, 10 PM
  • Mrs. Fletcher, HBO, 10:30 PM
  • Rick & Morty, Adult Swim, 11:30 PM

All times listed are ET.

