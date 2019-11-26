Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: CBS
save
Save
share

CBS All Access welcomes new kids' shows ahead of Nickelodeon deal

Entertain the little ones with over 1000 episodes of children's content.
Georgina Torbet, @georginatorbet
45m ago in Services
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

CBS

Parents looking for a streaming service with content for their children to watch have a new option. CBS's on-demand service, CBS All Access, now hosts a whole raft of kids' shows, with more to come next year.

All Access subscribers can now access children's shows like the newly rebooted Danger Mouse as well as the classic 1980s original, plus new seasons of Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs and kids' favorites like Bob the Builder, Inspector Gadget and The Adventures of Paddington Bear. CBS says it will expand its library of children's content to include more than 1000 episodes over the coming weeks.

In addition, CBS also announced that beginning in January next year, a library of content from Nickelodeon will be available through the service. Nickelodeon is owned by Viacom, which is currently in the process of merging with CBS. The two companies will become ViacomCBS in a deal which is set to close on December 4th.

Other Viacom content could potentially make its way to CBS All Access in future as well, like shows from Comedy Central, MTV and BET. This could help shore up the streaming service, which is rather lacking in top-notch shows with the exception of Star Trek: Discovery and The Good Fight. There's also bound to be an increase in interest in the service next year, when Star Trek: Picard debuts.

For now, you can see a full list of all the new children's shows being added to All Access on the CBS website.

Via: Deadline
Source: CBS
In this article: cbs, cbs all access, entertainment, kids, nickelodeon, services
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Google adds another 37 apps to its Play Pass subscription service

Google adds another 37 apps to its Play Pass subscription service

View
The Morning After: Giphy restored the 'Baby Yoda' GIFs

The Morning After: Giphy restored the 'Baby Yoda' GIFs

View
AMD's 64-core Threadripper 3990X arrives in 2020

AMD's 64-core Threadripper 3990X arrives in 2020

View
Google offers new Chromebook buyers three months of Disney+ for free

Google offers new Chromebook buyers three months of Disney+ for free

View
Alexa is coming to low-spec devices like light switches and thermostats

Alexa is coming to low-spec devices like light switches and thermostats

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr