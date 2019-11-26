CBS All Access welcomes new kids' shows ahead of Nickelodeon deal

All Access subscribers can now access children's shows like the newly rebooted Danger Mouse as well as the classic 1980s original, plus new seasons of Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs and kids' favorites like Bob the Builder, Inspector Gadget and The Adventures of Paddington Bear. CBS says it will expand its library of children's content to include more than 1000 episodes over the coming weeks.

In addition, CBS also announced that beginning in January next year, a library of content from Nickelodeon will be available through the service. Nickelodeon is owned by Viacom, which is currently in the process of merging with CBS. The two companies will become ViacomCBS in a deal which is set to close on December 4th.

Other Viacom content could potentially make its way to CBS All Access in future as well, like shows from Comedy Central, MTV and BET. This could help shore up the streaming service, which is rather lacking in top-notch shows with the exception of Star Trek: Discovery and The Good Fight. There's also bound to be an increase in interest in the service next year, when Star Trek: Picard debuts.

For now, you can see a full list of all the new children's shows being added to All Access on the CBS website.