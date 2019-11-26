Ford will pass on a tug-of-war with Tesla's Cybertruck

Ford added that it was going to have electrified trucks regardless, including a hybrid F-150 in 2020 and a fully electric F-150 in "a few years."

There might not be a clear-cut winner if there is a duel, official or otherwise (Musk hinted at one next week). As astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson pointed out, the Cybertruck won Tesla's pre-recorded battle because its inherently heavy design made the most of the EV's high torque. The F-150, meanwhile, had relatively little weight over its rear wheel drive system and thus didn't have the traction needed to fight back. Fully loading both would still favor the Cybertruck, but there could be situations where Ford's truck emerged victorious.