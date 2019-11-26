Latest in Gear

Image credit: Williams Sonoma
Star Wars-themed Instant Pots look like R2-D2, BB-8 or Darth Vader

Williams Sonoma has combined two fanbases.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in Home
Star Wars-themed Instant Pots. Williams Sonoma

While Mandalorian and Baby Yoda merch has disappointed, Williams Sonoma is extending its plot to cash-in on your desire for branded cookware. The latest effort combines two crazes: Instant Pot and Star Wars. The multipurpose pressure cooker is perfectly sized for paintjobs referencing droids and other characters from the series, and come in three size options.

The BB-8 styled Duo Mini 3QT can be had for $79.95, while a six quart version comes in three different paintjobs for $99.95: Darth Vader, R2-D2 or Storm Trooper. The Star Wars Instant Pot Duo 8QT is the largest one with a Chewbacca look, and it costs $119.95.

Need any more reason to pick one up? They also promise custom recipes on the packaging.

  • Darth Vader's Beef Stew
  • BB-8™ Shrimp Pasta
  • Dark Side Deviled Eggs
  • R2-D2™ Rotisserie Herb Chicken
  • Chewie's Chili

They're available for pre-order now, and are scheduled to arrive in stores on December 13th.

Instant Pot

Source: Williams Sonoma
