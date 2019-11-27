Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Rockstar Games
save
Save
share

'Red Dead Redemption 2' comes to Steam on December 5th

It'll be available where people are more likely to play.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Personal Computing
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Rockstar Games

Red Dead Redemption 2's PC launch drew a number of complaints, not the least of which was having to use yet another publisher-specific launcher to play it. If you haven't already bought the game, though, you won't have to deal with that hassle. Rockstar has revealed that its open-world Western will be available through Steam on December 5th. You can play where most of your existing game library already resides.

This won't address glitches within Red Dead itself, but it is a start. It's also an acknowledgment that the game industry's attempts to reduce its dependency on Steam (and increase profit margins) can only go so far. Whether game creators like it or not, many gamers prefer to have all their games in one place -- there's a risk developers will miss out on sales by insisting on proprietary launchers, even if they make more money with each sale.

Source: Rockstar Games (Twitter)
In this article: games, gaming, personal computing, personalcomputing, red dead redemption 2, red dead redemption ii, rockstar, rockstar games, steam, video games
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Google Stadia members can now hand out their three-month Buddy Passes

Google Stadia members can now hand out their three-month Buddy Passes

View
Alexa can now sound excited or disappointed

Alexa can now sound excited or disappointed

View
Dota 2’s massive update delivers two new heroes and more

Dota 2’s massive update delivers two new heroes and more

View
The Morning After: Meet the R2-D2 Instant Pot

The Morning After: Meet the R2-D2 Instant Pot

View
Google explains how the Pixel 4 excels at night sky photography

Google explains how the Pixel 4 excels at night sky photography

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr