'Steven Universe: Unleash the Light' arrives on Apple Arcade

The mechanics will be familiar if you've tried the game before. You control six of the series' characters (including, of course, Steven) as they participate in JRPG-style battles for the fate of the galaxy. You can set formations and choose abilities that tip fights in your favor, including combo attacks and "Gem Fusions" that merge characters into new entities like Rainbow Quartz 2.0 and Sunstone. It's not a radical break, then, but it's also part of a $5 all-you-can-play subscription -- if you're already inclined to use Apple Arcade, it won't hurt much to give the game a spin.