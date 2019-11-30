Apple will take a 'deeper look' at disputed borders in Maps

"We review international law as well as relevant US and other domestic laws before making a determination in labeling on our Maps and make changes if required by law," the spokeswoman said.

There's no doubt that Apple had fought the Russian requirement. It spent several months negotiating with Russia in hopes of finding a middle ground where Crimea would be marked as an undefined territory. Nonetheless, its concession has drawn criticism from the Ukraine government and others who believe that no one should recognize Russia's annexation of Crimea regardless of pressure.

As with the decision to pull a Hong Kong protest app, Apple is in a difficult position. While it has typically opposed authoritarian moves like this, it also risks losing access to major markets if it refuses to give in -- and leaving an oppressive country isn't necessarily going to lead to greater freedom. There's no easy choice, and Apple's review of its strategy might be crucial to walking that fine line in the future.