Image credit: Chris Velazco/Engadget
Samsung's Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Buds are on sale for $624

Amazon will throw in a $50 gift card.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
41m ago in Mobile
Chris Velazco/Engadget

Amazon has dropped the price of its Samsung Galaxy bundle to $624. The package includes a Galaxy S10 (unlocked with 128 GB in Prism black), Galaxy Buds and a $50 Amazon gift card. Valued at $1,078, the bundle has most recently been on sale for $850. At this new price, it's an even better deal.

The Galaxy S10 is Samsung's flagship model. Introduced early this year, it has an all-screen, bezel-less display with a punchhole for the front-facing camera. The screen is HDR10+ certified, meaning you'll get more dynamic range on your smartphone. There's also an in-screen fingerprint reader, three rear-facing camera lenses and promised improvements you'd expect, like faster speeds and a longer-lasting battery.

The Galaxy Buds aren't our favorite true wireless earbuds, but they are tailor-made for the S10, so you'll get to take advantage of all of the features -- like the ability to charge them on the back of your phone. They have a solid battery life and reliable connection, but you'll have to look past average audio quality, frustrating touch controls and a disappointing microphone for calls. At this price, you may be happy to do so.

If you're still on the fence, the extra $50 gift card from Amazon may sway you. You can put that towards accessories for you S10 or other holiday shopping.

Source: Amazon
