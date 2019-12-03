Latest in Gear

Image credit: Reebok
save
Save
share

Reebok's new performance shoe is made from plants

Run a marathon on algae foam.
Georgina Torbet, @georginatorbet
1h ago in Green
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Reebok

Reebok is expanding its efforts in sustainability by launching a plant-based performance shoe. The Forever Floatride Grow uses natural materials in place of petroleum-based plastics and should help protect the environment while also holding up to the rigors of running.

Reebok has sold plant-based shoes in the past, like its NPC UK Cotton + Corns shoes which are made from cotton and corn-derived polyurethane. These sneakers are more for casual wear though, so the use of plant-based materials for a performance shoe is new.

The company is confident the Forever Floatride Grow shoe can hold its own against other performance sneakers as the design is based on the Forever Floatride Energy, a popular choice as an everyday running shoe. The new shoes have a highly cushioned midsole built from sustainably grown castor beans, which is important for supporting the foot while running.

The upper part of the Forever Floatride Grow is made from biodegradable and sustainably sourced eucalyptus tree, which Reebok says is strong and breathable. The sockliner is made from an even more unusual material, using Bloom algae foam which should make it odor resistant. Finally, the outsole is made from natural rubber from rubber trees, instead of the typical petroleum-based rubber.

The shoes will launch in fall 2020.

In this article: gear, green, plant-based materials, reebok, running, sneakers
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Facebook built a bot to help staff deflect awkward questions from relatives

Facebook built a bot to help staff deflect awkward questions from relatives

View
Sony’s stellar WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds are under $200 at Amazon

Sony’s stellar WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds are under $200 at Amazon

View
NASA set to reveal findings from its Parker Solar Probe tomorrow

NASA set to reveal findings from its Parker Solar Probe tomorrow

View
Amazon Prime arrives on cable-provided TiVo boxes

Amazon Prime arrives on cable-provided TiVo boxes

View
The Morning After: Apple breaks out its 'best' apps of 2019

The Morning After: Apple breaks out its 'best' apps of 2019

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr