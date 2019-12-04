Pandora makes its redesigned mobile app available to everyone

Pandora started rolling out its redesigned and more personalized mobile experience in October beginning with a select few, and it's now available for all the service's users across various tiers. The redesigned app, which came out shortly after a redesigned desktop application, has simpler navigation and features a "For You" section the shows a curated list of music and podcast recommendations. Meanwhile, the new Pandora Modes feature gives you a way to customize your listening experience, like using the "Crowd Faves" filter to hear songs liked by other listeners or the "Artist Only" filter to hear only songs from a particular artist.