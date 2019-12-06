Podcast: What Qualcomm's new chips tell us about next year's gadgets

Another year, another round of Snapdragon processors from Qualcomm. This week, Cherlynn and Devindra dive into the Snapdragon 865 and 765 to see what they tell us about next year's devices. They're faster than before, of course, but they'll also come with a slew of useful new features for smartphones, tablets and even laptops. Of course, they're also built with 5G support in mind -- though not in the way you'd expect.
Sponsored Links
Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!
Subscribe!
Links
-
Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon chips include two with built-in 5G
-
Qualcomm's first CPU with integrated 5G is made for midrange phones
-
The Snapdragon 865 will amp up camera performance early next year
-
-
Qualcomm pushes for cheaper Snapdragon PCs with its 7c and 8c chips
Credits
Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low
Producer: Ben Ellman
Music: Dale North & Terrence O'Brien