Image credit: AMD
AMD's new Radeon software offers game streaming away from home

Adrenalin 2020 Edition serves as central hub for your PC gaming needs.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Personal Computing
AMD

AMD is finishing 2019 with a big software update, particularly for gamers who'd rather not leave their PC games at home. It just released Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020, and the most eye-catching feature is support for game streaming to phones over the internet, not just the local WiFi network. This is far from a new concept, but still helpful if there's a slower-paced game you'd like to play during your commute. The feature is already enabled for Android devices and should come to iOS on December 23rd.

If you are playing at home, you'll notice some big differences. It now sports a revamped interface that serves as a central hub for launching games, streaming to social sites, checking for driver updates and other common tasks. You can even browse the web, and the software is context-sensitive to ensure you're getting relevant controls.

Other additions include dynamic resolution scaling (aka Radeon Boost) to keep frame rates high, wider hardware support for Image Sharpening and Anti-Lag as well as integer scaling that gives your older games a crisp look on modern displays. This isn't so much a classic driver update as it is an expansion of what AMD's GPUs can do -- it's likely worth a go if there's an eligible Radeon sitting inside your machine.

Via: Radeon RX (Twitter)
Source: AMD (1), (2)
