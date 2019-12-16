Fitbit Versa 2 drops to just $130 at Amazon

We liked the Versa 2's design, battery life, Alexa voice control and sleep tracking on top of Fitbit's usual exercise focus. If you or your recipient is serious about improving their fitness, it could be a smart choice whether you're using an Android phone or iPhone. We did notice a flaky connection with our review unit, but there have also been updates since then that have fixed bugs and introduced minor feature updates.

Just remember that the Versa 2's long-term support isn't clear. Google acquired Fitbit with a mind to improve Wear OS, not Fitbit's platform, and there are no guarantees you'll get support in the long run. There will likely be support in the months to come, but you'll be buying the Versa 2 for what it can do now, not for what it might do in the future.