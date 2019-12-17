Electric Mini Cooper SE pre-orders are open in the US

The base Mini Cooper SE will set you back $29,900 with an $850 destination and handling fee (federal and state credits will bring down the price a bit, if you're eligible). Among the features on the standard model are a 6.5-inch display with a navigation system, Apple CarPlay compatibility, automatic dual zone climate control, heated front seats, driver assistance, a rearview camera and keyless entry.

For an extra $4,000, the Signature Plus Trim model adds a panoramic moon roof, power-folding mirrors, a Harman Kardon audio system and auto-dimming interior and exterior mirrors, among other features. For $36,900, the top-end Iconic Trim Level adds a larger, 8.8-inch touchscreen, wireless charging, a parking assistant, a Mini head-up display and more -- on top of everything the other two models boast.

The Environmental Protection Agency has given the Mini Cooper SE a preliminary range rating of 110 miles, less than its European rating of between 124 and 144 miles on a full charge of the 32.6 kWh battery. While that might not inspire confidence if you'd planned to take the car on an out-of-town trip at any point, with a DC rapid charger, you can get the battery up to 80 percent capacity in about 40 minutes at compatible public stations.

The EV can hit 60MPH in 6.9 seconds thanks to its 181HP motor, which generates 199 foot-pounds of EV torque. The Mini Cooper SE can hit a top speed of 93MPH. If you pre-order, you'll need to plonk down $500 at the outset.