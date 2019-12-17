PBS is now available on YouTube TV

It took a few months to become a reality, but PBS channels are now available on YouTube TV. Over 100 member stations for PBS and PBS Kids are streaming live (the mix depends on where you live, of course), with on-demand content also on-hand if you can't tune into broadcasts. More stations should be available sometime in 2020.
This is helpful if you thrive on Masterpiece performances or (older) Sesame Street episodes, but it also fills an important gap in YouTube TV's lineup. You now have public television without turning to PBS' own sites and apps, or relying on over-the-air broadcasts -- it's more like conventional TV service, just without some of the usual hassles.