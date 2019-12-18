Time Magazine is recreating the 'I Have a Dream' speech in VR

The project was executive produced by Viola Davis and producer Julius Tennon with the approval of King's estate. It'll premiere at Chicago's DuSable Museum of African American History on February 28th, 2020.

It's hard to say how accurately The March will reproduce King's campaign. However, this joins a growing collection of historical VR projects that use the immersive technology as a way of recreating the visceral sensations of the people who were there. Ideally, these initiatives help you understand the significance of an event in a way that a canned video clip never could.