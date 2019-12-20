Google Stadia achievements are live on the web, but not in the app

Google is slowly but surely expanding Stadia's feature set. The Stream Connect split-screen mode emerged with the release of Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint on the service this week, and now another aspect of the service is live: achievements. You'll receive notifications on your PC or TV (if you're playing on Chromecast) when you earn them. You can check out achievement lists on the web, but not the mobile apps just yet.
🔔 Our achievement system is here and you will now receive notifications when playing on desktop, laptop, and TV. You can view your full achievement list on web, including all the ones you've earned since you began playing Stadia. pic.twitter.com/VX7cGg9K9k— Stadia (@GoogleStadia) December 20, 2019
If you're concerned facing an empty achievement list despite already plowing through dozens of hours of Destiny 2, fret not: Google has been tracking achievements, and those you've earned should already be on the lists. You'll also be able to show off your achievements (or hide them via the privacy settings) and see your friends' accolades on their profiles.
Given that achievements/trophies are a cornerstone of other gaming platforms, it's good that Google didn't wait until too long after launch to make them available. At the very least, it should be easier for you to see how close you are to 100 percent completing a given game.