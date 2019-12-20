VW teases a smaller, more affordable EV in a holiday card

VW is expected to reveal an electric compact hatchback during the second half of 2020. It will likely sell for less than the ID.3 and use the new MEB platform, a modular floor built for battery packs of varying sizes.

As CNET notes, this isn't the first time VW has teased a new vehicle in a Christmas card. In 2018, it released a card with what looked like the ID Buggy, the concept car it unveiled this year.

Unfortunately, the ID.3 will only be sold in Europe, and there's no guarantee this new, smaller ID will be sold in the US either. Instead, VW will bring its ID.4 SUV to the states sometime next year.