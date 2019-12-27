Latest in Gear

Image credit: Original: Tesla / Disney
Disney+ is coming to Teslas ‘soon’

At least according to Elon Musk.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
1h ago in Transportation
Original: Tesla / Disney

Disney+ is coming to Tesla's theater mode, at least according to a tweet from CEO Elon Musk. In response to a question about bringing Disney's service to Tesla vehicles, Musk responded "Coming soon." It means that, at some point in the not-too distant future, you'll be able to enjoy The Mandalorian in your car. And that there's another thing you can boast about to your friends who can't watch TV -- while parked -- on their ICI.

Theater Mode was rolled out as part of the Version 10.0 update earlier this year, and allowed people to use their Tesla's screen for more than just controlling the car. Initially, it offered Netflix, YouTube and Hulu options (as well as local alternatives in China), available only when the car is parked. In addition, Tesla Arcade enabled folks to play a limited version of Cuphead, should they have a USB gamepad in the car.

Via: Teslarati
Source: Elon Musk (Twitter)
