Tesla's Cybertruck found its way into a Travis Scott music video

It's not clear how the EVs ended up in Scott's video. We've asked Tesla for comment.

There's a good possibility Scott or the producers have a close connection with Elon Musk, though. He's one of the very few people to drive the Cybertruck in public, and Musk has been spotted hobnobbing with Scott and other stars as recently as Christmas Eve. Whether the video spot represents formal product placement or just a favor for a friend, it clearly represents an attempt to build buzz (not to mention more deposits) for the electric truck well before it's available to the public.