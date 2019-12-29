Kia will release a production version of its Imagine EV in 2021

The Korean automaker is also poised to roll out an EV-only architecture it'll share with its sibling brand Hyundai. That should deliver faster and longer-ranged cars than existing models like the Niro EV and Soul EV. In the interview, Herrera mentioned that Kia would have a hydrogen fuel cell car by late 2020 or early 2021.

Whether or not the Imagine comes stateside isn't certain. It's characterized as a "large C-segment car" (think Volkswagen Golf), and that may be a tougher sell in an SUV- and truck-oriented market like the US. Kia will want to electrify more of its lineup to meet emissions targets, though, so it's hard to completely rule out an American launch.