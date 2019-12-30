Samsung may unveil a true 'zero bezel' TV at CES 2020

The company hasn't confirmed anything, and we'd take the claim with a grain of salt. However, there are reasons to believe this might be more than just speculation. On top of Samsung's earlier work, the company trademarked the "Zero Bezel" brand name earlier in the year. Neither is a guarantee you'll see something at CES. The trade show is often Samsung's preferred venue for TV introductions.

It's safe to presume that any possible bezel-free TV would be expensive. Samsung developed the necessary chip with 8K in mind, and the combination of an exotic design with a large panel could make even 'ordinary' 8K TVs seem like bargains. Much like other flagship TVs of years past, you might be paying as much for bragging rights as you are for the underlying technology.