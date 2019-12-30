Latest in Gear

Image credit: AP Photo/Michael Sohn
save
Save
share

Samsung may unveil a true 'zero bezel' TV at CES 2020

You'd get a truly frame-free picture.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
46m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

AP Photo/Michael Sohn

Samsung might soon make good on its promise of bezel-free TVs. The Elec sources say the company plans to introduce a zero bezel TV at CES 2020 in early January, with mass production starting in February. While the finer details aren't available, the design reportedly welds the display and main body "more closely" to eliminate the usual borders on sets 65 inches and larger. And we do mean eliminate -- this supposedly "really doesn't have a bezel," one source said.

The company hasn't confirmed anything, and we'd take the claim with a grain of salt. However, there are reasons to believe this might be more than just speculation. On top of Samsung's earlier work, the company trademarked the "Zero Bezel" brand name earlier in the year. Neither is a guarantee you'll see something at CES. The trade show is often Samsung's preferred venue for TV introductions.

It's safe to presume that any possible bezel-free TV would be expensive. Samsung developed the necessary chip with 8K in mind, and the combination of an exotic design with a large panel could make even 'ordinary' 8K TVs seem like bargains. Much like other flagship TVs of years past, you might be paying as much for bragging rights as you are for the underlying technology.

Via: SamMobile
Source: The Elec
Coverage: AVForums
In this article: av, ces2020, gear, samsung, television, tv, zero bezel
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

'Uncharted' movie loses yet another director

'Uncharted' movie loses yet another director

View
SpaceX video shows a simulated Crew Dragon mission to the ISS

SpaceX video shows a simulated Crew Dragon mission to the ISS

View
Jabra’s Elite 85h headphones are almost 50 percent off at Amazon

Jabra’s Elite 85h headphones are almost 50 percent off at Amazon

View
'The Witcher 3' is now more popular on Steam than it was at launch

'The Witcher 3' is now more popular on Steam than it was at launch

View
The 10-year challenge: Video game edition

The 10-year challenge: Video game edition

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr