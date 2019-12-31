'Untitled Goose Game' honks its way to a million sales

Untitled Goose Game was one of our favorite games of the year, and for a good reason. It's not just that the game relentlessly charming and insidiously evil (just ask the poor kid you traumatize for life in one segment) -- it's that it works well as both a puzzle-solver and a stealth action game, albeit a short one. When people are inspired enough to dress up as a goose to play the game, you know it's a memorable experience.

It seems impossible, but last week, three months after launch, Untitled Goose Game passed one million copies sold.



From the bottom of our hearts: thank you for playing our videogame. — Cabel (@cabel) December 30, 2019